Traffic returns to normal after protesters block streets in evening protest

Protesters blocked the intersection of Chippewa and Hampton in St. Louis Thursday evening. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Protesters left the street in St. Louis at around 7 p.m. Thursday night after blocking streets in St. Louis earlier in the evening.

Protesters gathered at the Schnucks at Hampton Village before moving to the intersection of Hampton and Chippewa. Protesters blocked the intersection at around 5:50, according to police.

Demonstrators are now blocking entire intersection of Hampton & Chippewa. Traffic delays in area. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 5, 2017

Police continued north on Hampton causing traffic issues before stopping at the St. Louis Police Officers' Association building on Hampton.

Just before 7, they returned to the intersection on Chippewa and Hampton, closing traffic in all directions before announcing the end of the day's demonstration.

© 2017 KSDK-TV