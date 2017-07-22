Protesters demand north STL jail closes

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Protesters and police with riot gear clashed again Saturday in a tense confrontation at St. Louis' Medium Security Institution.

Amid the heat, protesters gathered outside of the controversial St. Louis jail where inmates have been living without air conditioning in extreme heat conditions. City and state leaders have been asked to shut the facility down amid concerns for the inmates' health, and Five On Your Side witnessed first-hand the frustrations of those looking for answers.

Early in the evening, a group of demonstrators were seen pushing up against the exterior fence surrounding the jail and forcibly moving it back and forth until the fence broke from its metal clasps. Several protesters then rolled underneath, prompting St. Louis police to arrive on the scene and monitor the situation.

On one side of Hall Street, protesters chanted -- and on the other, police stood waiting in riot gear. Officials used pepper spray on occasion to break up the gathering crowd throughout the night.

Missouri state senator Jamilah Nasheed was among the crowd protesting against the jailhouse Friday evening.

"We're gonna have to change the conditions of what happened here in the Workhouse," said Nasheed.

"Do you condone this security breach?" asked Five On Your Side's Jacob Long.

Nasheed responded, saying she is working with Gov. Greitens to work on fixing the conditions at the jail.

The protests were organized several days beforehand online. A few hundred protesters gathered to fight what they called 'deplorable,' 'inhumane' and 'unjust living conditions'.

"In addition to not having their freedom, [they] are now experiencing cruel and unusual punishment," said demonstrator Evan Nothmann.

City officials announced Friday temporary air conditioning relief will be put into place for the inmates and could last about a month. Units are expected to be installed next week.

"The temporary air conditioning they're going to put up in there for a week or two is a small band-aid on a big problem."

The facility holds about 750 inmates who each await trial.

