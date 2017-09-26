Protesters march Downtown, rally at Busch

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday nights protesters once again marched through downtown St. Louis.

They started in Kienier Plaza then moved to Busch Stadium where the Cubs played the Cardinals. Protesters chanted "no justice, no baseball."

Eventually police told them to disperse and they did. There was no disruption to the baseball game.

They then headed to Washington Avenue and continued to march downtown.





Demonstrators have exited roadway. No arrests made tonight as demonstrators marched through Downtown. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 27, 2017

Tonight's protests remained non-violent.

© 2017 KSDK-TV