Protesters march through downtown St. Louis Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Protesters took to the streets for a fourth day Monday morning.

A peaceful group gathered near the intersection of 16th and Market streets in downtown St. Louis around 7 a.m. before silently marching to City Hall around 7:45 a.m.

Shortly after walking onto Market Street, the group parted to allow a firetruck and ambulance with their lights and sirens on to pass before coming together again.

The protesters marched through the streets for about an hour before clearing the area. Police escorted the group while stopping and rerouting traffic so they could peacefully march. No injuries or arrests were reported.

A student protest took place at University High School around 7:30 Monday morning.



