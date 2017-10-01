Protesters register voters in north St. Louis, focus on political empowerment

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - Protesters walked the streets of north St. Louis Sunday, determined to make a difference at the polls.

They registered people to vote in parts of town with lower voter turnout. Organizers say they've already focused on St. Louis businesses and the financial community following the Jason Stockley ruling. Now, they want to direct their efforts towards political empowerment.

They say they want people to support politicians who are really focused on addressing major issues in the city's economically challenged communities.

The protesters say this isn't the last time they will go door to door to register voters. They plan to stop by more neighborhoods prior to upcoming elections.

