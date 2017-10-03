Protesters shut down EB I-64 by driving onto highway, exiting cars

ST. LOUIS - Protesters closed eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton Tuesday night.
Police said the protesters closed the highway by driving onto the road, then slowing down and getting out of their cars. The road was closed at around 7:40 p.m.
At around 8:05, protesters got off the highway and started marching northbound on Jefferson.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs