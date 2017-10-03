Protesters shut down EB I-64 by driving onto highway, exiting cars

Protesters on Interstate 64 Tuesday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Protesters closed eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton Tuesday night.

Police said the protesters closed the highway by driving onto the road, then slowing down and getting out of their cars. The road was closed at around 7:40 p.m.





Demonstrators have driven onto EB I-64 from Kingshighway & many have exited their vehicles. I-64 is shut down in the area. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

At around 8:05, protesters got off the highway and started marching northbound on Jefferson.

Demonstrators now marching in roadway northbound on Jefferson. EB I-64 is being reopened. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

