Protesters take to Brentwood in opposition to White House

(Photo: KSDK)

BRENTWOOD, MO. - Protesters took over Brentwood opposing President Trump as the White House deals with a major shake-up.

More than 100 activists from at least 17 different organizations came together to voice their list of concerns. The theme of rally was "This Is Not Okay." Participants were free to highlight any concerns they feel deserve attention.

"We just decided that there are so many issues bothering so many people," said Annie Danis with Indivisible St. Louis, and one of the organizers of Friday's rally.

"Instead of doing smaller events, we decided to ban together as a united front and say this is not okay," she explained.

Rally-goers concerns ranged in scope, starting with healthcare.

"I think we should have a single payer system. We are the richest country in the world we can find a way to do that," said Yvonne Homeyer, one of the several hundred people in attendance.

One prominent Missouri Republican said she's disappointed the Senate was not able to repeal Obamacare.

"we have worked for our health insurance," said Rene Artman, the Vice Chair of the St. Louis County Republican County Committee.

"And under the constitution, healthcare is not a right, it is a privilege. People who need healthcare have the chance to get it through Medicare and Medicaid," Artman said.

Protesters also said they're concerned about Trump's latest announcement to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

"I'm protesting that because trans right are human rights," said Nicholas Kinberg.

Artman said trump has only been in office a short six months. But, protesters said the last six months have been a setback.

"They're doing everything to put him down," said Artman. "They’re not giving him a chance."

"It seems like they're taking us back about 100 years," said Cindy Fulton."

Many people in attendance talked about the importance of writing and calling over to local senators and representatives. They tell five on your side they will continue to hold rally's throughout the City and the County.

© 2017 KSDK-TV