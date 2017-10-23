Days after a St. Louis Community College professor was tackled by police at a school board meeting, some of his colleagues and students headed back to campus to send school officials a message. They said they won't be intimidated by administrators.

A group of dozens met at the Meramec campus of St. Louis Community College Monday morning to protest what they called unfair treatment of unionized adjunct professors.

A spokesman for Service Employees International Union Local 1 said for almost two years the school has refused to negotiate on issues like increased pay, job security and fees for canceled classes. Professors want a raise from what they call poverty wages, the establishment of a seniority list and compensation for classes they’re assigned that are later canceled.

Adjunct professors who gathered for the protest Monday said last week's incident where their colleague, Steve Taylor, was slammed to the ground was the final straw. They marched with student supporters to voice their concerns in the hopes administrators will listen.

“We're offering proposals, they say no. they come back to us with we just want things to stay the same, which is not acceptable,” said adjunct professor and SEIU Local One negotiating team member Brett Williams.

“We want raises for teachers. We want a path to full-time for the part-time. We want more and we're going to fight for more,” added St. Louis Community College at Meramec freshman Michael Marino.

School spokesperson Kedra Tolson said in an email to 5 On Your side the college welcomes “a civil exchange of diverse opinions on all STLCC campuses.” She added, “STLCC pays the highest pay rate among community colleges in the State of Missouri. In fact, the College offers five “tiers” that allow for adjunct promotion over time and when completing additional degrees. The top tier pays $1,050 per credit hour or equates to $65.00 per class hour. The lowest tier that requires a Master’s Degree pays $712 per credit hour or equates to $45.00 per class hour. Also, 60 percent of our classes are taught by full time faculty, 40 percent by adjunct faculty.”

Tolson would not comment on the negotiations.

The two sides will be back at the bargaining table Tuesday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV