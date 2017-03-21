Public defenders get help from local private attorneys

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS, MO - "Catastrophic" is how State Public Defender Director Michael Barrett describes the overworked, understaffed public defenders in Missouri. Now, private attorneys in St. Louis are stepping in to help.

Right now, Barrett says some public defenders are swamped with more than 200 cases at a time, causing a major back-log. That’s why, according to a recent ACLU lawsuit, some innocent defendants choose to plead guilty rather than wait a year in jail for a shot at justice.

Richard Scherrer is a former managing partner at Armstrong Teasdale, and helped found this program, called the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel. He says it's a win-win: "Help out the public defender, and at the same time, do something which is just as important: helping our younger lawyers get what is called first chair jury trial experience."

So far, 21 St. Louis law firms have signed up, and two in Kansas City have also expressed interest in participating. Dozens of young lawyers will take on anywhere from 1 to 3 cases each: mainly felony cases, likely to go to trial.

Preparations start next month. "We'll have two days of training on criminal law and criminal procedure,” says Scherrer.

In May, public defender's offices in St. Louis City and St. Louis County will start assigning cases to the volunteer lawyers.

With more than 80,000 of these cases per year, private attorneys tackling a few hundred may not sound like much, but for the defendants who will get to enjoy their right to a trial in a timely manner, it could be life-changing. Scherrer explains, "What we're trying to do is say, that case has a reasonable opportunity to go to trial. And of those 80,000 cases, there's not that many cases that are reasonably likely to go to trial."

Missouri now ranks 49th out of 50 states in spending per publicly defended case. This program is not meant to replace the public defender system in any way, which is why it's slated to only last two years.

© 2017 KSDK-TV