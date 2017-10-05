Racist, anti-Semitic newspaper being passed out in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis neighborhood is upset after many residents found what they believe is racist propaganda delivered to their doorsteps.

"We don't want it,” one resident said. “We don't want that kind of literature."

Residents in the Holly Hills neighborhood say a racist, anti-Semitic newspaper called “The First Freedom” based out of Alabama, has made its way to the community.



"This is just a bunch of crap," the Holly Hills resident said.



The man 5 On Your Side spoke to has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years. He said the man has been passing the racist material out for weeks. He did not want to go on camera because he believes the guy may be dangerous.



"He is obviously a white racist,” he said. “He obviously got mental issues in my opinion."



He flipped through the pages of the paper called the first freedom based out of Alabama. He was dumbfounded at what was inside. There were confederate flags, xenophobic, racist, and anti-Semitic comments.



He read a paragraph of one of the articles, "It says here in this literature he's handed out that “no race on Earth has been kinder to blacks than whites”. We, meaning whites, “have given them everything that makes their life worth living.” After reading it, he said, "That's not how we feel, that's not how we think."



The man said the person has a right to his own beliefs. Even with that said, some residents don't want him passing the paper out anymore.



"For him to distribute that, is very upsetting to the residents of this neighborhood. We despise this kind of literature being distributed in our neighborhood."



A neighborhood leader, who also did not want to be identified, told 5 On Your Side that one resident chased the man down, gave the paper back to him and told to not leave it at her house anymore.

5 On Your Side talked to the city license bureau and they said no permit is required to leave information, even unwanted information, on doors in the city.

Police say they are looking into, after residents called them concerned.

