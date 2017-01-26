Black student speaking out after getting racist note at Villa Duschesne

Alexis Collins received this note at school this week. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Allegations of racism surfaced at a catholic school in St. Louis County last week after a racially charged note was dropped into a student's book bag on inaguruation day.

The anonymous note, given to a minority student reads, "He's President now b****, you'll never be anything more than a n*****."

"I do walk in fear because I don't know who it is, but i see them every day," said Alexis Collins, a student at Villa Duschesne High School, who received the note.

Duschesne High School's Head of School Michael Baber released a statement in response to the allegation.

"This is unacceptable for a community called to civility and compassion. Our hearts go out to the student who received this note and to all who saw its message and were hurt by it. Even as we acknowledge this pain, I ask us to pray for the unknown author. What must you have experienced to be so filled with hate?"

"I think it made [the school] realize there was a bigger problem in our school that needs to be addressed," Collins said.

Collins said she decided to come forward to give a voice to other minority students who've gone through the same racism.

"We are a minority in our school, but this is not OK and we will not cower," she said. "We will stand talk, make ourselves known and speak. Because if we don't speak on behalf of ourselves, no one will."

The school's principal said the faculty and staff will be working with students and their parents to find new ways to "build" community in the coming weeks.

