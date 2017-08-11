Rally Cat or copycat?

Photo above: Rally Cat | Photo below: Cat found in City Garden early Friday morning | Photo: President of St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach

ST. LOUIS - The infamous ‘Rally Cat’ may have been found in City Garden early Friday morning.

The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach says they trapped a kitten at City Garden overnight and they’re trying to determine if it is Rally Cat. The organization has been working with people to try and find the cat.

We did trap a kitten at @CitygardenSTL overnight. We will be trying to determine if it is #Rallycat. pic.twitter.com/o5Y5IIcYoU — STLFCO (@stlfco) August 11, 2017

Who is Rally Cat?

The unofficial mascot ran on the field at Busch Stadium during Wednesday night’s game against the Royals during the sixth inning. Yadier Molina stepped up to bat with the bases loaded, after taking the first pitch – Molina stepped out of the batter’s box and pointed his bat to the outfield where he saw a cat running across the field. A member of the grounds crew scooped the cat up and brought it toward the stands.

On the next pitch, Molina hit a grand slam.

However, it’s been a mystery as to where Rally Cat went.

According to the Cardinals, a fan grabbed the cat and claimed it was hers. The security team tried to catch up with her to ask her some questions, but she left with the cat. The woman says she lost track of the cat in City Garden.

