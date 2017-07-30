Rally draws support for transgender community in St. Louis

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Just days after the President announced a ban on transgender troops in the military, transgender people and supporters in St. Louis are taking a stand.

Sunday night, they held a rally at the Transgender Memorial Garden in south St. Louis to send a message.

“It was to try to make sure that this administration knows we're not going to go down without a fight, because our civil rights matter,” said Syd Hajicek, who organized the event.

Hajicek is a transgender man. He was impressed by the large crowd that came to support the transgender community.

“It says that there’s a lot of support out there and that there's a huge amount of people who care about this issue, very deeply,” he said.

The issue that prompted the rally was a series of tweets from President Trump last week, announcing the military will no longer accept or allow transgender people to serve.

In his tweet, the president said the military “must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The details of his plan are still unclear.

In a memo to service chiefs, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff said there would be no changes to transgender policy until the military received more guidance from the White House. Military leaders acknowledged the confusion about implementation. The chief of Navy personnel sent a memo saying “treating service members with dignity and respect is something we expect from our sailors at all times.”

The event Sunday night featured several speakers, including veterans.

Cathy Serino, a transgender woman, served in the National Guard. She told the crowd how difficult the past week has been for her.

“Started out with shock and anger, but then I was offended. I felt as if the President of the United States spit in my face for the 12 years that I served and protected this country,” she said.

“I am not a burden,” she continued, as the crowd cheered. “Being transgender never affected my ability to fire a weapon or care for an injured soldier, or to drive a vehicle or fix a vehicle.”

Aaron Laxton also spoke at the rally, telling his story as an LBGT veteran.

“In 2000, I was discharged under Don’t Ask Don’t Tell," Laxton said. "I outed myself, and I want to give you a glimpse into what it looks like for our trans men and women who are in the service right now, and what their life is going to be reduced to.”

“I want to raise awareness for all of the folks, as of last week, they do not know what the future holds for them. I want you to think about that -- A career that’s been spent in uniform meaning something,” he continued.

“We’re taught in the military: courage, candor, selfless service, duty to country, all those things. And what the president has chosen to do is to say is, it doesn’t matter.”

Several other transgender people and supporter spoke at the rally, covering other LGBT issues of discrimination and struggles the community faces. After the speeches, a band performed for the crowd then the group marched from the park toward the Grove neighborhood.

