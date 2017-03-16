Rapper Meek Mill and 2 STL airport employees charged with assault

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2015) (Photo: Bennett Raglin, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident involving two airport employees at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Wednesday, according to entertainment website, TMZ.

Meek Mill performed at the annual State of Emergency concert at Chaifetz Arena Tuesday night.

TMZ reports an airport employee asked to take a picture with Meek, but was rejected. His cousin eventually jumped in

The airport employees were also charged with misdemeanor assault.

Meek Mill is on probation for a weapons and drug conviction.

© 2017 KSDK-TV