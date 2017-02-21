Rare okapi calf born at the STL Zoo

Mahameli is a female okapi calf who was born to mom Manala and dad Akia on January 5, 2017. (Photo: St. Louis Zoo, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Everyone, meet Mahameli!

Mahameli is a female okapi calf who was born to mom Manala and dad Akia on January 5, 2017.

According to our friends at the St. Louis Zoo, the okapi is one of the world’s rarest animals in human care with only around 91 in 23 Zoos across the United States.

If you would like to meet Mahameli in person, you can visit her inside the Antelope House at our beloved zoo.

