Rauner, Ameren preparing emergency operations for storms across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Governor Bruce Rauner activated the the State Emergency Operations Center(SEOC) in Springfield, Illinois, in response to severe weather across the state.

In a press release, Rauner said the SEOC will help respond to areas in need as quickly as possible.

Representatives from several state agencies are reporting to the SEOC, the release said, and officials are assessing the impact of the storm throughout the state.

The SEOC will stay active as long as necessary.

Ameren Illinois has also activated its emergency operations. That means workers and contractors are ready to be deployed to impacted areas. Additionally, "storm trailers" are prepared to follow closely behind the storm and repair damage quickly.

