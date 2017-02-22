Relatives checking In on gravesites at Chesed Shel Emeth

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - Marc Schneider spent the last two days visiting two dozen loved ones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

"I have family from both sides here," said Schneider.

On Tuesday, he made sure that none of their stones were damaged. Wednesday, he placed stones on their grave sites, in accordance with Jewish tradition.

"It has to do with marking their path and ours and letting our loved ones who have departed know that they came."

Mike Ukman spent the afternoon checking up on his cousin's relatives.

"I took pictures of the stone today to make sure that she had a picture of it herself and I'll send it to her in a text and she'll send it to her sister for me," he said.

Officials for the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery said all of the damaged stones have been replaced. Many still need to be secured, but they're all standing on their bases.

"Your loved ones are here and even if haven't seen the graves in many many years, which I haven't seen, at least you know they're being taken care of," said Ukman.

University City Police said this is still an active investigation. As of Wednesday, they were reviewing surveillance tape from the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses.

"I feel better for having come back today and doing what I can to acknowledge and help out in this time of need," said Schneider.

