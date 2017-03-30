Remains found in Kinloch identified as Monica Sykes

Monica Sykes (Photo: Berkeley Police Department, Custom)

Family has confirmed to 5 On Your Side human remains found in Kinloch have been identified as Monica Sykes.

Sykes, 25, was last seen in late October 2016 when she walked out of her Berkeley home and entered a white vehicle.

In February, Berkeley Police found human remains the same day volunteers and searchers from Texas EquuSearch were searching for Sykes, but they would not confirm if they were the remains of Sykes. Sykes’ mother told 5 On Your Side police notified her of a female body found in Kinloch.

The Sykes family had offered a $20,000 reward for information on Monica’s disappearance.

Her cause of death has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

READ MORE: Berkeley police officer connected to Sykes disappearance let go

The Berkeley police officer who was with Sykes the night before she disappeared was fired earlier this month. The officer was on administration leave pending a background check.

A review revealed his background check was incomplete. Berkeley Mayor Ted Hoskins said the officer falsified his job application by leaving out important information. He had been working for the city of Berkeley since last August.

