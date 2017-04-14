KSDK
Rene and Allie explore Grant's Farm ahead of Saturday opening

One of St. Louis' greatest attractions opens Saturday!

Alexandra Corey, KSDK 2:40 PM. CDT April 14, 2017

Grant's Farm opens for the season on Saturday April 15th. Rene and Allie were invited to tour the St. Louis staple to see what's new this year. 

