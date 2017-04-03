Reported boiler explosion in Soulard, multiple people injured

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Emergency crews are on scene in Soulard where there are at least three buildings with collapsed roofs.

According to police, there are multiple victims. The area is along Russell and South Broadway.

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene.

Russell & S. Broadway - Reported boiler explosion affecting three bldgs w/debris. Collapse Rescue Task Force & @SLMPD on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/tqMBTp2Ty3 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 3, 2017



