Reported boiler explosion in Soulard, multiple people injured

There is a huge hole in the building that houses the Loy Lange Box Company.

Ashley Cole , KSDK 8:41 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Emergency crews are on scene in Soulard where there are at least three buildings with collapsed roofs. 

According to police, there are multiple victims. The area is along Russell and South Broadway. 

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene. 

