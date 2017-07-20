Rescue animals stranded in traffic in extreme heat

Partners For Pets van stranded on the Poplar Street Bridge (Photo: Custom)

ST. JACOB, ILL. - Taking care of rescued animals is a labor of love for Danette Alons.

But never did she think she’d have to work as hard as she did earlier this week in downtown St. Louis.

“I broke out into a cold sweat. Tears welled up. I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said.

Alons is the shelter manager for the Metro East non-profit animal rescue group Partners For Pets.

On Wednesday, she picked up 30 cats and dogs from the Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic. Earlier in the day, they had their surgeries so they could be eligible for adoption.

But Alons ran into trouble as she was driving the shelter’s van on Interstate 44 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

She said, “I went to press the accelerator and nothing happened. All of a sudden, the gauges started moving back and forth. The lights were flickering. The ice cold air conditioning turned to hot air.”

Knowing she was all alone in major traffic and how hot it was outside, Alons said she began to panic.

“As hot as it was and with all these animals coming out of anesthesia, their immune systems were lowered. I was worried about their health and well being,” she said.

But not long after, Alons said she was surrounded by other drivers who stepped up to help while they were stuck in traffic too.

“They pushed the van out of the way so traffic could get by. They were taking animals and handing them to me so they could get air. People were throwing water out of their windows. They were true heroes,” she said.

Carol House Quick Fix employees came to the scene, too. It took them about an hour with all the congestion, Alons said.

But they picked up all the pets to have them checked out.

She said one kitten did have a heat stroke but is now recovering. Otherwise, she said all the animals survived the scary experience.

“If Carol House didn’t show up, I don’t know if we would’ve saved them all,” Alons said.

But now the shelter faces another emergency.

They need to find a new van in order to continue rescuing animals from around the area with hopes of finding them a forever home.

“Not having anything is really going to put us in a crunch right now,” Alons said.

Anyone looking to make a donation, or with information about a large-size van that’s available, can get more information online.

