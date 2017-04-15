Riders stranded on two rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas after power outage

Screen capture from Eyewtiness Rene Trevizo (Photo: Rene Trevizo, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Many riders at Six Flags Fiesta Texas were stranded after a brief power outage occurred at the park on Saturday, staff confirmed.

Sydne Purvis with Fiesta Texas’ communications department, said there was in fact "a brief power outage" on Saturday just before 5:00 p.m.

The outage caused rides including Superman and an adjacent giant swing ride for adults to get stuck with riders on them.

Eyewitness Rene Trevizo captured the ride shutdown on a Facebook live.

"Safety checks are being done on all the rides and safety is number one priority," Purvis said.

She said all guests are either off or in the process of being taken off the rides. She could not confirm how long the outage lasted.

