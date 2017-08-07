Ritenour Food Pantry to remain open thanks to community support

Ritenour Co-Care has refrigerators and freezers and is stocked with food ranging from fresh produce to dessert.

OVERLAND, MO. - A food pantry in Overland, Missouri, will remain open after an outpouring of community support.

Thanks to two strangers who donated thousands of dollars and donations from local unions, the Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry now has enough money for its "immediate future," according to director Marsha Brown. The pantry was expected to close later this month.

Brown said the pantry also needed volunteers to stay open, and five professionals with backgrounds in accounting, fundraising, business and law have stepped up to volunteer their time. Fifteen others have also volunteered to help.

For more information about the pantry, visit their website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV