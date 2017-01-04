Robbers arrested following social media tip

Dustin Hayes, 19, and Sean O'Kelley, 29, of Poplar Bluff were arrested for stealing a car following tips from Facebook readers. (Image: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO. - The power of social media helped the Franklin County Sheriff's Office catch two men suspected of a stealing car, officials said Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a Franklin County deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when he passed a 2013 Kia Soul reportedly stolen out of Doniphan, Mo.

The deputy began to follow the drivers in the stolen Soul. According to the deputy, the Soul was able to shortly escape from his sight but was soon found wrecked and abandoned. A foot chase was initiated afterward but the deputy did not find any of the suspects in the Soul.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in the search for the suspects in the stolen Soul. Not long after sharing with the public, the Sheriff's Office received four separate tips from people who reported seeing the suspects near Highway BB and Highway 50.

With the assistance of Union Police, two suspects were caught and arrested.

Dustin Hayes, 19, and Sean O'Kelley, 29, of Poplar Bluff were arrested for stealing a car following tips from Facebook readers. (Image: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

Both suspects carried active warrants from Butler County. 19-year-old Dustin Hayes of Poplar Bluff was wanted for Burglary in the Second Degree, and 29-year-old Sean O'Kelley of Poplar Bluff was wanted for DWI.

Franklin County was applying charges for Resisting Arrest and Tampering in the First Degree at the time of reporting.

In a statement, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were 'especially proud of the public for the assistance in helping to locate' both the sighting and reporting of the two suspects.