Rock 'n' Roll race series benefits downtown STL businesses

Runners take off from the downtown St. Louis starting line at the Rock 'n' Roll 5K race Saturday morning.

ST. LOUIS - Early Saturday, runners filled several streets of downtown. The Michelob ULTRA Rock 'n' Roll race series kicked-off with a 5K. Runners from 48 states and eight countries are in town for the two-day event.

It's a welcome sight for many downtown businesses still recovering from events cancelled because of protests. Lake St. Louis resident Louis Diaz also looks forward to running downtown.

"A lot of times, people like me who live 45 minutes outside of town, sometimes we don't get to run this route but thanks to the race, we get to see different parts of the city that we don't normally see," he said.

More than 1,000 runners registered for Saturday's 5K. Organizers are expecting almost 55-hundred for Sunday's Half Marathon.

"And then hundreds of spectators lining the course and cheering those runners on," event manager Lindsey King said.

MORE | Road closures this weekend for Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

More people means more customers spending their money at downtown restaurants, stores, and hotels.

"We really encourage the runners to visit the local businesses," King said. "Those businesses are great about providing discounts to our runners and our spectators so it's a really great way to showcase the city and all there is to do in St. Louis."

At Caleco's, employees prepared for larger crowds, especially considering it's a pasta place and runners tend to load up on carbs.

"We definitely prepped more of the noodles and all the ingredients we have more than normal," general manager Jim Costello said. "You know the runner when you see them. They all have the runners gear on."

By Saturday evening, Costello says, the restaurant did sell more pasta than on a weekend without a race or large event happening downtown.

"We are definitely busier when there's an event," he said. "This one is big."

Sunday morning's half marathon starts at 10th St. and Market St. Click here for information about road closures.

© 2017 KSDK-TV