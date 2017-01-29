Rock throwing thieves target area tech stores

Image: KSDK (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police are on the lookout for thieves targeting cell phone repair stores across the area. Several businesses have been burglarized just this weekend.



Surveillance video from iTechShark in Brentwood, Phone Geeks in Arnold and UbreakIFix in Ballwin all show the thieves using a large rock to smash open the front door.

"It's just mind-boggling, someone would have the gall to break in a storefront window on Manchester. One person took our cash register, Xbox, couple of computers, a safe that was in the store," said Stacy Bonds, General Manager of UbreakIFix.

Staff at Experimac, a computer repair store in Shiloh, told 5 On Your Side their store was also burglarized on Friday, and also on December 29. Three locations of the iSharkTech computer repair store as well have been burglarized at least three times in the past year, according to the store's owner.



Police haven't officially connected the crimes.



Thieves have made off with at least $50,000 dollars worth of merchandise combined- including computers, iPhone's and computer parts.

Tech store employees say they've been hearing several more reports of break in's over the past several weeks.

"We've been talking to a couple other shops that have been hit, and it's quite common lately. So we were going to get our security up, but before we did, but they beat us to the punch," said Troy Vandz, Manager of Phone Geeks in Arnold.

