Rockwood kindergartners learn to code

Kindergartners at Pond Elementary School learn the basics of code. (Photo: KSDK)

WILDWOOD, MO. - Know how to code a robot? Most of us don't. But kids as young as kindergarten are learning how in school.

Inside Pond Elementary School's innovation room, Cubbetto the wooden robot is on the move. It's one of several activity stations teaching young minds how to code.

"A group of us went out last year and toured about four or five different districts," said Dr. Dave Cobb, executive director of elementary education for the Rockwood School District. "We used that information and brought it back to Rockwood."

If a kindergartner coding weren't impressive enough, it turns out Rockwood preschoolers are learning it, too.

"We need to create innovative thinkers and so it starts as early as three, four, and five," executive director of preschool programs Dr. Jane Brown said.

Cubbetto, the robot that kindergartners in Rockwood are learning to code with. (Photo: KSDK)

In coding, there's a lot of "try" and "try again." So, in the process, students are gaining a lot of skills, including teamwork.

"Sometimes, it's surprising that your kids that are really book smart and great readers and do math, sometimes they're not as strong at this," kindergarten teacher Diane Dressel said. "Where kids that are not your high readers, not your great at math, but they get how something works. That's really cool to see."

It's setting them up for success in any career they choose.

"I know that's like 13 years away, but if we don't start now and develop those formative thinking skills, and those mindsets, they won't be there," Brown said.

The Rockwood School District plans to add innovation rooms to all of its 19 elementary schools. Most will be ready by the end of this school year.

