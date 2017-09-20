Rothman Furniture to close STL area stores

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

Rothman Furniture will be closing all six of its stores in Illinois and Missouri.

The O'Fallon, Missouri-based furniture retailer will begin holding liquidation sales in the near future, The Telegraph reports. Rothman has stores in Alton and O'Fallon, Illinois, two locations in St. Louis, one in Bridgeton and one in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The company has close to 230 employees.

Jay Steinback, president and CEO, told The Telegraph that increasing competition from multi-national chains led to Rothman's decline.

“My competition is no longer local guys that are doing similar volumes as I am,” Steinback said. “We’re approximately a $50 million a year business. But we’re not competing with people who are doing $50 million, $60 million or even $100 million. We’re competing against multi-billion dollar national organizations.”

This story first appeared from our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

