Officer Blake Snyder (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

GODFREY, ILL. - This weekend, a stretch of Route 100 in Godfrey will be renamed in honor of a fallen St. Louis County police officer.

Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty last year.

His hometown, local, and state leaders wanted to honor the Godfrey native.

The ceremony is Saturday morning at 10 at Lars-Hoffman park.

October marks one year since Snyder's death.

