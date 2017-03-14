Route 66 bridge saved from demolition

The Route 66 State Park Bridge was saved from demolition and transferred to the State Parks Department and a group of passionate investors after a 2016 fundraising project.

According to the Missouri State Parks Department, MoDOT transferred ownership of the bridge at Route 66 State Park to the parks department and the group that organized a fundraiser last year.

The Route 66 State Park Bridge once connected both parts of the park over the Meramec River and is part of the iconic Route 66.

Built between 1931 and 1932, the bridge is getting old and, according to MoDOT, dangerous. Support beams are rusty. That's why the bridge was closed off around seven years ago. With cracking concrete, the deck was removed in 2012.

The parks department and the investment group said the next step is to set up a development effort to seek funding for repairs.

