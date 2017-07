(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Caught on camera -- a runaway FedEx truck in Jefferson County.

A driver dropped off a package at a Festus home, but it appears he forgot to put the truck in park. It slowly starts rolling down the street.

The driver started walking back toward his truck when he saw it roll away.

He ran to the driver's door and stopped the truck.

