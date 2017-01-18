Salvation Army's new downtown shelter houses homeless veterans

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Time is running out to help the Salvation Army meet its fundraising goal for the Tree of Lights Campaign. The money raised during this time goes right back into the community, helping people who need it most.

One of those people is veteran Scott Hardin. He says he hit rock bottom and credits the Salvation Army's Veteran Treatment Center for saving his life.

"My life went from hell to paradise," said Hardin.

At 52 years old, Hardin says he's the happiest he's ever been.

“I get up with joy and I lay down with joy,” smiled Hardin.

Hardin has struggled for 30 years. While things in his life never seemed to go right, one thing was constant, The Salvation Army.

His struggle with alcohol intensified early last year after a bad break-up caused him to lose his home and his truck. He was close to being homeless.

"I consider the Salvation Army like an eagle’s nest and I was an egg," he said. "The Salvation Army Midtown Treatment Center provided me with the tools needed to be pushed out of the nest."

Hardin checked into the Salvation Army's new facility back in May. He's living in one of the 48 fully furnished units in the veterans' building. He takes pride in where he lives and attends counseling classes as part of a two-year program.

Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings of The Salvation Army says, "We are the safety net for people who have no place else to go. People who are hungry, people who are homeless, people who have no place else to go. People who are suffering with mental illness. We help those folks so they can make a better life for themselves."

Now, Hardin is working as a driver for the elderly and is about to purchase a new truck. This place has given him a fresh perspective.

Scott says he’s living his life the way he wants.

"It’s a feeling that I can’t even explain it’s a feeling of being overjoyed," he smiled.

To donate to The Tree of Lights campaign, visit http://stlsalvationarmy.org/tree-of-lights-2016/

