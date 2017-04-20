Scammers target seniors at grocery stores in St. Louis County

Photos provided by Target - Kirkwood location

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Authorities in Town and Country are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are targeting senior citizens.

According to police, within the last 10 days, the suspects, usually in groups of two – engage the victim in conversation and district the victim while the other suspect steals the victim’s wallet. The suspects then use the victims credit cards and spend thousands of dollars at area retailers.

Neighboring municipalities have recently experienced the same type of theft and are also looking for the same suspects.

Anyone with information should call Detective Chris Hunt at 314-587-2866.

