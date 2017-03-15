Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef

Lean ground beef for sale (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef that was sold at one of its stores.

This only affects the Schnucks market at 5055 Arsenal in St. Louis.

About 265 pounds of ground beef are being recalled, after a package was returned containing pieces of a metal package clip.

The recall affects packages labeled as produced fresh on 3-13-17, or with the sell by date of 3-14-17. This includes everything from regular ground beef, to ground sirloin, ground round, ground chuck and grass fed beef.

If you bought any beef at the Arsenal store with the above dates on the package, return it to the store for a refund.

