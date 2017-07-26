Schnucks testing aisle-scanning robot

Tally, the new robot being tested at Schnucks stores. (Photo: Schnucks, Custom)

If you shop at Schnucks, be on the lookout for robots roaming through the aisles.

The grocery chain is testing a robot that will keep track of inventory on store shelves.

It's called Tally, and it's designed to make sure your favorite items are always available. It will scan store shelves three times a day to make sure all products are stocked and placed within their appropriate shelf tags.

You'll see it in three locations: Richmond Heights, Woods Mill Road and Kirkwood.

