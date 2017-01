Shop 'N Save on Florissant Road (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

FERGUSON, MO. - Schnucks is taking over the Shop 'N Save in Ferguson.

The store, which is Florissant Road, is set to close at the end of March.

Schnucks announced it will close its Cool Valley store and move into the Florissant Road location when that happens.

The new store should be open for business some time in early April.

