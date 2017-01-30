School bus with kids on board hit with gunfire

A bus carrying children was struck with gunfire Monday afternoon. No one was injured, but and EMS crew was requested for the driver, who was hit with shattered glass.

ST. LOUIS - Police said they are investigating after a bus with children on board was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon.

Police said the shots were fired from a moving car in the area of N. Euclid and Lexington Avenues in north St. Louis. No one was injured.

EMS crews were requested because shattered glass got on the driver, but no other injuries were reported.

Police said there were four children on the bus at the time the shots were fired.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

