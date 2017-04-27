School fight caught on camera sparks threats

Cahokia High School (Photo: KSDK)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - A fight caught on video at a Metro East High School sparked threats against students on social media. The fight started at the end of the school day at Cahokia High on Wednesday. Soon after, rumors started circulating that someone was going to bring a gun to school Thursday.

In light of those rumors, the superintendent says the school stepped up its security today. There were a few extra police officers on campus. Metal detectors were also used as students were entering school. In the end, thankfully, nothing was found.

"I'm a parent that's concerned and wants answers," said Joey Fletcher, who says her three children – her two sons and daughter – were drawn into Wednesday’s fight.

"My son was literally stumped on his head. I really want justice for that."

The mother of three says someone from school tagged her in a Facebook video of the fight. The superintendent of Cahokia Unit School 187,says between 7 and 8 students were involved. From there, he says, the situation was blown out of proportion on Facebook.

"There was a report of rumors that supposedly a student had made a comment about coming back to school with a weapon and taking some sort of retaliation," said Art Ryan.

Fletcher says she’s been hearing multiple accounts of what could have started Wednesday’s brawl. But, she wants those who targeted her kids to take responsibility.

“The parents need to step up,” she said.

All of the students involved in the fight were asked to stay home from school until the investigation is complete. Superintendent Ryan says 95% of these types of fights involve something that was posted to social media.

"Facebook can be useful in a lot of different ways, but I tell you when it comes to school, it can be one of our biggest enemies," said Ryan.

Fletcher says she just wants this type of fighting to stop.

"I'm not ready to bury one of my child or my kids and I know other parents are not ready to bury one of their kids."

The superintendent says the school has not been able to substantiate that any of these threats were credible. He says things should be back to normal Friday.

