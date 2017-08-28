School funding overhaul fails in Illinois House

Illinois lawmakers did not vote on a state budget on the last day of the legislative session.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on Illinois lawmakers' efforts to approve a school funding overhaul (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

An education funding overhaul has failed in the Illinois House, leaving money for more than 800 districts uncertain.

Lawmakers voted 46-61 Monday on a plan that would have provided general state aid to districts for the first time this academic year. The measure needed 71 yes votes.

Legislators have been unable to agree on a way to fund schools. The plan debated Monday was hammered out by legislative leaders in closed-door meetings. It would've increased money for all districts and created a $75 million tax credit program for people who donate to private school scholarships.

Many Democrats and some Republicans opposed the tax credit. Other lawmakers said the measure was a "bailout" for Chicago schools and spent money Illinois doesn't have.

Lawmakers were meeting in private Monday night to try to determine next steps.

___

5 p.m.

Lawmakers in the Illinois House are debating a plan to overhaul the way the state funds schools.

The bipartisan measure would provide general state funding for more than 800 school districts for the first time this academic year, using a formula that prioritizes money for the neediest districts and increases funding for all districts.

The bill introduced Monday also provides $75 million in tax credits for people who make donations to private school scholarship funds and allows Chicago to increase property taxes by $120 million to help pay teacher pension costs.

Some lawmakers are balking at the tax credit, saying it takes money from public schools. Others say the legislation spends money Illinois doesn't have.

Republican Rep. Peter Breen says the measure will "end the uncertainty" for districts waiting for funding.

___

1:45 p.m.

A proposal to overhaul the way Illinois funds schools would provide $75 million per year in tax credits for people who contribute to private school scholarships.

Legislative leaders have been meeting privately to negotiate a bipartisan deal for distributing state aid to more than 800 school districts. The House is expected to vote on it Monday.

The legislation filed Monday provides a tax credit worth 75 percent of a taxpayer's annual contributions to a scholarship fund, with a maximum credit of $1 million annually. The money may be donated to a specific school, but not to a specific student.

Students receiving the scholarships must have a total household income of less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

Teacher unions oppose the tax credit.

___

12:35 p.m.

Top Republicans in the Illinois Legislature say they expect the House to vote Monday on a school-funding overhaul.

Republican and Democratic leaders have had days of closed-door meetings aimed at negotiating a bipartisan deal that would send state funds to more than 800 public school districts for the first time this school year.

GOP Rep. Jim Durkin says the plan will increase money for every district and provide a tax credit to people who donate to private school scholarships. Democratic leaders haven't commented.

Some of Illinois' largest teacher unions are urging legislators to reject the measure.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery says Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is using students "as leverage for private school tax credits." He says "taxpayer dollars should be invested in our public school classrooms."

___

12:10 a.m.

Illinois legislative leaders say they're still working out final details of a plan to fund the state's public schools.

Bipartisan leaders have been meeting behind closed doors for days, with the Illinois House expected to get a first look at the plan Monday when they convene.

Few details have been publicly released aside from Republicans saying it increases funding for districts and contains a proposal to provide tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

Republicans are calling it a "win-win" but Democrats declined to comment after a two-hour Sunday meeting at the Capitol.

The budget lawmakers approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get money. Both parties agree the 20-year-old calculation Illinois currently uses is unfair, but they can't agree on an overhaul.

