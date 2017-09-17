Inspired by Bill Nye, 6-year-old sells bowties for science

6-year-old Isaac Stork sells bowties to benefit The Planetary Society. (Photo: KSDK)

KIRKWOOD, MO. - The Magic House hosted a flea market Sunday afternoon where kids 16 and younger were the sales professionals. The 35th annual Kids' Flea Market was a great opportunity to find bargains on outgrown toys, books and baseball cards, among other items.

Quite the assortment of bow ties was available from 6-year-old Isaac Stork. Isaac wants to be a scientist and since Bill Nye The Science Guy wears a bow tie, so does he. Isaac says he wears a bow tie every day at school.

Isaac's bow ties were benefiting a special cause, The Planetary Society. The organization is known for helping people "know the cosmos and our place within it." Isaac says he donates all the money he raises from selling bow ties.

For more information about The Planetary Society, visit planetary.org.

© 2017 KSDK-TV