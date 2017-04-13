Search for woman originally from STL continues in Oregon

Susan Behrens (Photo: Gresham police, KGW)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Authorities are searching in Oregon for a 30-year-old St. Louis native who has not been seen since April 4.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office located Susan Behrens' vehicle late Tuesday morning near the Eagle Creek Recreation area. The sheriff's office is working with Gresham police to find Behrens, who was described as about 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds.

Her family says they haven't heard from her since April 4. Search crews pinged her phone and found her car in the Eagle Creek Recreation area near Mount Hood.

Her family said it's unusual that Behrens wouldn't contact them.

Crews planned to search Wednesday evening, but not overnight. They planned to head back out Thursday morning.

“We don't know her intended route or how long she planned to be out here,” said Lt. James Eriksen with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who knows where Behrens is should call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.

© 2017 KGW-TV