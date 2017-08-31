Second phase of $86M STL Co. affordable senior housing begins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The second phase of the St. Louis County affordable senior housing and senior resource center is underway.

County officials and residents celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday morning to replace and upgrade the affordable senior housing in St. Louis County. The project features a 19,000-square foot senior service and resource center to serve older adults in the surrounding community.

The Convenant Place redevelopment project is a national model and the three phases will provide 355 units of affordable, universally designed housing and a center open to residents and area older adults where they can access health care services, affordable dining, case management, resources, life-long learning and socialization. The project is supported in part by Missouri low-income housing tax credits and St. Louis County.

