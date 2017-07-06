Second razor blade found in Walmart cart

Walmart confirms another razor blade has been found in a cart at the Festus store.

That's the second one this week.

On Sunday, a woman was nicked by a razor blade hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart. It happened at the Walmart Supercenter off Truman Road.

Police think it could have been the work of a shoplifter using the blade to cut off tags or open packages.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video.

© 2017 KSDK-TV