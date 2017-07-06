Second razor blade found in Walmart cart

Walmart confirms another razor blade has been found in a cart at the Festus store.
That's the second one this week.
On Sunday, a woman was nicked by a razor blade hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart. It happened at the Walmart Supercenter off Truman Road.
Police think it could have been the work of a shoplifter using the blade to cut off tags or open packages.
Officers are reviewing surveillance video.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs