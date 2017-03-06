Secretary of state educates voters on ID law

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS, MO - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is getting the word out about the changes coming to how you vote.

Starting June first, you'll be asked to show a photo ID before you vote. If you don't have an "up-to-date" government issued ID, you can either sign a statement and provide another form of identification or vote a "provisional" ballot.

Ashcroft says all registered voters will be able to vote.

“I think it’s wonderful to be able to give people better confidence that when people vote, they are who they say they are and that their vote matters,” said Jay Ashcroft before a crowd at St. Louis City Hall Monday.

But critics are concerned, that, the new rule tacks on "additional" barriers and could deter low-income and disabled voters from coming out to the polls.

“Similar laws that have been passed in places like North Carolina, Wisconsin and Texas, confusion has been the greatest barrier to participating in the process, confusion by both voters and poll workers, in fact,” said Missouri Voter Protection Coalition coordinator, Denise Lieberman.

The new law does not affect Tuesday’s primary in the city of St. Louis or the general election in April.

(© 2017 KSDK)