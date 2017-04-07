Senate clears way for final Gorsuch vote

The Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote Friday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The vote is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m.
On Thursday, Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option,' changing the Senate's filibuster rule for Supreme Court nominees so that only a simple majority of senators - rather than 60 - is needed to end debate.
If you don't see video in the above player, click here.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs