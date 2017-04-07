Senate clears way for final Gorsuch vote

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

The Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote Friday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The vote is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option,' changing the Senate's filibuster rule for Supreme Court nominees so that only a simple majority of senators - rather than 60 - is needed to end debate.

