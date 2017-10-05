Separate incidents causing Spectrum outages in St. Louis area

Spectrum logo

Two unrelated incidents have caused service outages for Spectrum phone, TV and internet services in the St. Louis area.

A spokesman for Spectrum said a non-Spectrum construction crew severed a fiber optic line in St. Charles County. Another incident occurred late Thursday afternoon in St. Louis County.

The company is working to resolve both issues. They expect service to return in St. Charles County early Thursday evening, but did not give a time for repairs in St. Louis County.

The spokesman said a fiber line can contain hundreds of strands, all of which need to be repaired individually. Because of that, some customers will regain service before others.

