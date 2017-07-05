Seven injured in Elks Lodge fireworks malfunction in Arnold

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARNOLD, MO. - Seven people were injured Tuesday night when a Fourth of July fireworks display malfunctioned, fire officials said.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District said around 9:30 p.m., they were called to the Elks Lodge at 1515 Miller Rd. for a report of an accidental injury.

Deputy Chief Kevin Grimshaw said responding units had difficulty determining the extent of what had happened exactly because of the size of the crowd.

He said by the time they arrived, the fireworks had ended. Grimshaw guessed that several hundred people were in attendance.

He said two individuals, including an elderly woman, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. He said the woman suffered a burn and a man suffered an eye injury.

Grimshaw was unaware of the extent of their injuries.

Five other people, he said, were inside the lodge and refused treatment on scene.

He said people at the lodge had assisted with helping those who were hurt.

Grimshaw said it’s unclear what caused the malfunction.

He said the lodge did not need a permit for the kind of fireworks they were using.

