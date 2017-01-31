Seventh-grade girls from Sperreng Middle School create S.A.F.E. app

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Seven seventh-grade girls from the Lindbergh school district are being recognized for a mobile app they created. Sperreng Middle School was awarded a $5,000 check Tuesday and the students were recognized by the St. Louis County Police Department. Each girl was also given a tablet.

"We're like, what if we created an app that would help first responders get to schools more quickly for dangerous situations," student Ella Wolfard said.

The dangerous situations would involve an intruder at school. After a lot of hard work, the girls designed a blueprint that gives teachers a way to communicate from their mobile phones inside their classrooms during an emergency.

"They can pick if they're safe, missing students, or in danger," student Addi Goss said.

There is also a version for principals and police.

"The first responders will be able to send an all clear page to know that it is all clear," student Ella Becker said.

The app would also allow students to pinpoint their location on a school map and chat live with the officers. It's called S.A.F.E.

"It's important because first responders, say an intruder does come in, they don't know specifically where to go and what to do so with the app they should know where to go," Becker said.

The girls submitted their concept to the Verizon app challenge and they won Best in the State. Then, they won Best in Region.

"Almost 2,000 teams had submitted responses and now to be in the top 24 is just amazing," Becker said.

"Couldn't be more proud," their teacher, Bill Murphy said. "They've worked so diligently and so passionately for months to put this together."

Now, they've got their eyes on the nationwide Fan Favorite contest. If they win, they'll get an additional $15,000 for Sperreng Middle School and a free trip to a tech conference in Florida. You can help send the girls to Orlando by texting SAFE to 22-333. Voting goes until February 14, 2017.

"We could possibly get our app like developed and actually created and that would be great because I feel like it would protect a lot of people," Wolfard said.

"The fact that we're all girls really takes us a step forward because we're breaking stereotypes, too," Becker said.

