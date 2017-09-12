Several cars damaged after fire breaks out at Broadway Ford Truck Sales

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a south St. Louis business early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to Broadway Ford Truck Sales around 1:50 a.m. a number of cars inside were heavily damaged and the building suffered extensive damage. Fire crews took a defensive stance to fight the blaze.

No one was injured. There’s no word on what caused the fire.

© 2017 KSDK-TV