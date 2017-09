Former officer Jason Stockley arriving for court Tuesday with his legal team. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Several schools are closing Friday ahead of the Jason Stockley decision.

Rosati-Kain and Cardinal Ritter announced they have canceled classes for Friday in advance of a possible decision. Bishop DuBourg announced classes are canceled but did not note the Stockley decision as the reason.

This story will be updated if more closures come in.

© 2017 KSDK-TV